'My boyfriend is going on a bachelorette trip with a bunch of women.' UPDATED 2X

anoncommenter wrote:

OP responded:

Not sure. I’m not part of their friend group or part of the wedding. So i get it. I’m not expecting to be invited or for her to be my bff either. However, if he really is her best friend, I’d think she would want to get to know his girlfriend. And if he’s as serious about me as he claims, I’d also think he’d want to make an active effort for me to get to know her. Simply because we are people in his life that he cares about.