'My boyfriend got hysterical over his girl best friend breaking up with him.'

So me and my boyfriend of almost 5 months were hanging out the other day. He has a girl best friend of over 10 years who is also a therapist and has helped him deal with trauma over time.
She’s in a relationship, with a child ,and texts him that she needs to break the friendship because her partner apparently doesn’t want them to keep talking and she chose to respect his wishes. Well he then leaves the store where we’re at goes into the car, once I’m done shopping I go into the car and he’s hysterically crying while playing sad music.
I'm frozen because I don’t really know how to go about the situation but still trying to comfort him. He proceeds to tell me that I don’t understand and I’ll never understand the relationship that he has with her. That no one knows him like she knows him and that he feels like he doesn’t have anyone to talk to if it’s not her etc.
This leaves me feeling uneasy because I can’t grasp the emotional relationship that they have but I’m trying to be understand and uplifting to him telling him that he should give her her space to work on her family and respect her wishes. He says that I can only offer tough love and she’s soft with him so basically he left me feeling that the emotional support for him can only come from her.
Not sure where we’ll go from here as this leaves me feeling that he is not emotionally stable without her and there will always be a cycle of her being in bad terms with her husband, making up and breaking up with my boyfriend endlessly. Not even sure what I’m expecting out of this post I’d just like some options. How would you guys go about this?
lilchocochip wrote:
I don’t know why guys do this. I was the girl best friend in this situation, and if I wasn’t close to his wife and family I would’ve just cut him out of my life completely at this point. Because it’s SO confusing to have someone so deeply connected to me, but who never wanted to actually be with me.
Your boyfriend needs to find a new therapist and then you should probably find a new boyfriend who is emotionally connected to you. Men like your boyfriend need to work through their mental health issues before getting into any kind of serious relationship.
OP responded:
I agree thanks 🙏
chocolateheartbreak wrote:
It sounds like if you put aside the other girl for one second, the root is he doesn’t feel like he can go to you because you don’t provide the comfort type he needs. That doesn’t mean you can’t, but that you don’t currently. I can understand how hard it would be to lose someone that you feel understands you.
It sounds like they were friends a long time and as she became a therapist, he took her advice more seriously due to credentials. I’m going to be the minority and say it’s ok to miss someone. It hurts to not have someone that understands you. However, I think the fact that he doesn’t feel you do is not good for your relationship.
Other girl or not, he doesn’t feel you are connected to him. He also definitely has some unhealthy ties if he’s treating her as a therapist. He needs a real therapist and to figure out why he’s tied to her whether it be romantic or codependency etc.
Goallie10 wrote:
Honestly everyone in this story is bad. You're judging your BF who just lost a friend of 10 years, your BF used his friend for therapy (seemingly in a unprofessional way), his friend's BF is a manipulator that lacks self-confidence and doesn't trust his GF with someone who she's been friends with for 10 years, and she should've known better than to be his therapist.
No_Touch4606 wrote:
Holy red flags. So he’s developed such a codependent relationship on a woman who has allowed him to facilitate an unethical relationship that either she’s realised it’s way out of line or her husband has. Friends are not therapists. Therapists are not friends. Honestly, I would leave this one and scoot right on out of there.
BoredBKK wrote:
Well now you know how blatantly inappropriate his relationship with her was. Her husband saw this BS for what it was and I'm afraid you need to see it clearly rather than feel an ounce of pity for him.
The audacity of this weepy self-absorbed child mourning the loss of his affair to his GF. He was cheating on you your entire relationship as well as on any other partner he's had in the last decade. He shouldn't expect sympathy but rather getting laughed at and dumped. Good luck.
Confident_Warning_57 wrote:
Girl run from this guy. I had same exact thing with my ex, he turned out to be more in love with her and I was just there. He should be like that with you, confide in you tell you his feelings so you can work it out. Thats what relashionshops are for like if he don't do that what even are yall?
Fun-significance4650 wrote:
Sounds like he was getting some kind of free therapy from her and she was too naive or too nice to cut it off earlier. I would suggest he try real therapy.