'My boyfriend got hysterical over his girl best friend breaking up with him.'

"Boyfriend M26/F28 got hysterical over his girl best friend breaking up with him."

So me and my boyfriend of almost 5 months were hanging out the other day. He has a girl best friend of over 10 years who is also a therapist and has helped him deal with trauma over time.

She’s in a relationship, with a child ,and texts him that she needs to break the friendship because her partner apparently doesn’t want them to keep talking and she chose to respect his wishes. Well he then leaves the store where we’re at goes into the car, once I’m done shopping I go into the car and he’s hysterically crying while playing sad music.