'My boyfriend and his sister-in-law snuck out to the beach at 3AM. How do I bring it up?' UPDATED

Easy. Ask him. An innocent "Where were you last night? I woke up and you'd gone. Couldn't you sleep?" His answer will tell you whether you should be suspicious or not.

Four days later, OP shared an update.

Hey again. As much as I wanted to tell you all that it was over nothing, that they just wanted to get some air or smoke some w**d or something, not the case. They were indeed f#$king. I asked my boyfriend about it. Didn't mention that I saw him go out with her, just that I saw him leave the bed and come back later.