'My boyfriend insisted I prove my love so I left instead.' AITA? 'It ESCALATED.'

Then the real test came. Last week, he asked me to move in with him. On paper, it made sense—his place was bigger, closer to my office, and we spent most nights together anyway. But something in my gut told me to wait. When I hesitated, he got upset. He said, “If you really loved me, you wouldn’t need time to think about it.” That’s when it clicked.

I realized that every major step in our relationship had come with a condition. I wasn’t proving my love—I was proving my obedience. And when I didn’t comply, I was made to feel guilty. So instead of proving my love, I proved something else: that I was done.