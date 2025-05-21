'My BF and I went Instagram official, now I’m being accused of cheating on a man I’ve been rejecting for years.' UPDATED

Later me and my ex broke up and coincidently David and his girlfriend broke up too. And he reached out. Me being a good friend listened to his sob story about breaking up with his ex and how toxic she was to him. Then started bringing up that he might be ready to date again and that he was looking for someone like me.

I mentioned that I wasn't ready to date anytime soon and said I hope he finds someone else and whatever he was looking for. After that I graduated early and moved away for school. Stopped reaching out to the group. David texted me daily, I maybe replied monthly. He would ask to come see me, ask me to fly out and see him, I always declined.