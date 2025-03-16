Woman finally catches 'gaslighting' boyfriend hiding her belongings on nanny cam. AITA? UPDATED 2X

While I was waiting for the nanny cam to arrive, there was one incident when something went missing, a book that I had ordered for my dad over Amazon and wanted to bring him the next day (at least that's what I told my bf).

Of course, in the morning, the book was gone. I chose to ignore it and he reacted quite strange to it, even asked me on my way out if I had taken the book with me (why on Earth would he ask that if he didn't expect a reaction from me?).

I just asked: "What book?" "The book you wanted to bring your dad." "I don't know what you're talking about." In the evening, the book was on my desk again (of course!) and I ignored it again.