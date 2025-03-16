Woman finally catches 'gaslighting' boyfriend hiding her belongings on nanny cam. AITA? UPDATED 2X

My boyfriend of 5 months just moved in with me three weeks ago. He had some problems with his apartment (damp walls) and it has to be renovated. As my roommate is currently spending some time abroad, I told him it would be ok if he stayed at my place for 4 to 6 weeks (he'll be able to move back to his own apartment by that time).
So, now we've been living together for three weeks and things started out great. Jealousy had been a bit of a problem between us because we often go out separately probably once a week but coming home to the same apartment helped him get over his (unjustified) jealousy.
Buuut there has been one new problem. Now, this may seem petty at first, but I'm really at my wits' end with this one. Ever since he moved in with me, things started disappearing and then reappearing one day later in the same place they were missing from.
I'm talking about documents, small household items and food. And it's not like "losing" keys and then finding them again somewhere, I specifically look for something in a certain place where it isn't, but is there the next day.
For example, I like to take a chocolate bar with me to work in the morning, and for that, I normally have a pack of chocolate bars at home. Shortly after he moved in with me, I woke up to find all the chocolate was gone.
I asked him about it, he said he didn't know anything about it. I come home just to find the chocolate bars are in the cupboard again! I ask him, he says he doesn't know anything about it. "Maybe you just didn't see them in the morning". We're talking about a large pack with about 12 chocolate bars, how can I not see that?
At first, I thought it was maybe some strange kind of humor, but he seems angry when I bring it up and it's starting to really piss me off, because sometimes, it's been items belonging to one of my friends that I wanted to give back to them and then couldn't, or it was certain documents I needed for a certain day.
Now, I have absolutely no idea what this is about. I am not crazy, I just don't understand AT ALL. He gets really angry when I talk about it, saying I'm making this up just to "cause drama". Why should I? I have no idea what's going on. Any ideas?
tl;dr: Since my boyfriend of five months temporarily moved in with me objects start to disappear and re-appear a day later in the same place. He acts like I'm crazy and I have no idea what this is about.
I don't know enough about the dynamic between you and your boyfriend so what I'm about to say may seem farfetched, but could it be that he is intentionally trying to make you feel crazy? You could try leaving something out and keep a camera hidden somewhere and see if your boyfriend does move it.
Yeah...OP, changing things in little ways and arguing that he hasn't done anything and you're the one that's crazy is the definition of gaslighting.
I'm not sure I understand. Gaslighting is making someone think he's crazy? What's the goal behind it?
First of all, thank you all very much for your suggestions, advice, support and concern. I've gotten multiple PMs asking if I was ok and I really appreciate it! So, back to my situation.
After I read all your comments and did some reading on gaslighting I was really freaked out. Plenty of you told me there were other red flags in our relationship. It got me thinking and more and more stuff came to mind that should have worried me a long time ago:
Our whole relationship felt pretty rushed from the start, I didn't even want to date but he showered me with romantic gifts/ gestures/ date ideas/ texts and I finally "gave in."
He was pretty upset when I didn't want to say "I love you" from the start, when I didn't want him to meet my family right away, when I didn't want to have sex without a condom ("you don't trust me!") and when I didn't want to book an expensive vacation with him.
He was very jealous and didn't want me to go out without him although he went out with his friends all the time. He made me cancel plans to spend time with him and then stood me up.
He logged into my Facebook and changed my relationship status one day after we started dating as a "surprise". I actually did worry at that but thought he was just bad at making surprises.
All the stuff that has gone missing had something to do with me leaving the house or meeting friends and family: a gift for my friend, the key to my parents' house, a USB stick I borrowed, documents for an application for a semester abroad (which we had a huge fight about because he didn't want me to go!) etc.
After I read all about gaslighting I ordered a nanny cam. Unfortunately, the delivery took four days and after day one I already knew I couldn't be with him any longer. I wanted him out of the apartment asap and with as little drama as possible.
I told him that my roommate had gotten a really interesting job offer and would cut her vacation short and come home in a week, so he had to move out. He was pretty angry, but I told him that there was nothing I could do. I also told him (as some of you suggested) that his landlord had to get him a place to stay and that he should call him.
The next day, he told me that he had talked to his landlord and he could move back in his own flat on the following weekend. The renovations had not taken as long as planned. At this point, I doubt the apartment ever had "damp walls" to begin with but who knows.
In the evening he asked me if I wanted to move in with him because "it works so well" and "you don't like your roommate anyway" (I never even said that!). I told him sure, I would move in with him in June. He was pretty excited about it.
While I was waiting for the nanny cam to arrive, there was one incident when something went missing, a book that I had ordered for my dad over Amazon and wanted to bring him the next day (at least that's what I told my bf).
Of course, in the morning, the book was gone. I chose to ignore it and he reacted quite strange to it, even asked me on my way out if I had taken the book with me (why on Earth would he ask that if he didn't expect a reaction from me?).
I just asked: "What book?" "The book you wanted to bring your dad." "I don't know what you're talking about." In the evening, the book was on my desk again (of course!) and I ignored it again.
Two hours later, he casually walks by my desk and says: "Ah, that's the book I was talking about!" I just said: "Oh, that book." He seemed pretty angry for the rest of the evening.
Two days later, the nanny cam finally arrived. I set it up while he was at the gym and again, when he was there, placed a letter I needed for work on my desk. I wasn't surprised at all when it was gone a few hours later and re-appeared the next day.
When I finally was alone at home again and could check out the nanny cam evidence, I only saw what I already knew: he took the letter while passing the desk, put it in his gym bag and put it back a few hours later.
However, as soon as I saw the "evidence", I decided against confronting him. To be honest, I was scared of his reaction and had already decided to break it off as soon as possible. Also, the camera didn't show me his motive and I figured he probably wouldn't tell me anyway.
However, it frustrated me very much that I would probably never know why he did it and on the last evening before he moved back to his "newly renovated" apartment, I told him I wanted to watch an old movie called Gaslight (Thanks for the tip everybody, it really is a great movie!)
He sat with me through the whole movie, but was quieter than usual while I talked the whole time about how unrealistic the movie was and that he was obviously insane. I actually expected some kind of reaction from him but he just sat there looking nervous.
On Sunday, he took all his stuff back to his apartment. My brother had organized someone to come and change the locks, and as soon as that was done, I wrote my bf a text telling him that it was over, I had no interest in being contacted again, that our break up was final and I thought it was very sad that he had to hide my things to keep the relationship interesting.
Since then, he called me more or less non stop but I haven't picked up and I won't. I know, this isn't the most heroic or exciting ending, I could have confronted him with the video evidence but instead I cowardly broke up with a text message.
However, I really didn't want to confront him and have a dramatic fight. I just wanted it to be over as soon and as smoothly as possible. If there's anything I've learned from this, it's to not rush into a relationship.
For the past 7 years, I've jumped from one LTR to the next and I think it's time to stay single for a while and concentrate on my college classes. For now, I'm going to stay at my brother's for two or three weeks and I should probably change my phone number.
I'm sorry that I can't give you any insight on why he did it. It may have been cleptomania, a "prank" or messing with my stuff because something about me frustrated him. I will probably never know. In all the texts he's sent me it only says that he doesn't know what I'm talking about and he never took my things!
Breaking up with this psycho over text wasn't cowardly in this case, you did all the smart things. Busted him on video, got him out of the house, changed the locks, then broke up with him. If anything, this is probably one of the smartest breakups I've ever seen.
I think the smartest point is that she decided it was over before the nanny-cam even arrived. Having the proper insight into a situation and being honest with yourself is a valuable trait.
I missed your first post originally, but holy crap this is like my favorite update I've ever read. You gaslighted him back! Then pulled a straight up Hamlet maneuver! "Here, let's watch this fictionalized version of the thing you've been doing so I can WATCH YOU SQUIRM." You rock. Best wishes to you in your future endeavors.
I'll try to keep it short this time. Unfortunately, my last update was locked so I couldn't reply to every comment I would have liked to reply to. In the past few weeks I've gotten some messages asking if I'm ok/ still alive so I thought I'd write one more update.
I'd love to give you an overall happy update, but unfortunately, the breakup didn't go as smoothly as I first thought it would. I never picked up when my ex called me and never wrote back to one of his countless messages, but I read most of them and there was a certain shift in his messages after about four days when he suddenly went from this:
"I love you and miss you so much. I don't know what you think I have done but I can assure you I didn't do anything wrong! Whoever told you that is a liar! Please give me another chance!" to this:
"You're such a whiny b-word, no wonder you can't hold up a relationship with anyone! I hate you and there's no second chance for us no matter how much you wish for that! For your own sake, pray to not ever run into me again!"
I blocked his number later that same week but had an overall bad feeling when some strange things happened: some friends of mine called to ask if I'm ok and they were all under the impression I had broken up with him because I wanted to "concentrate on my mental health".
Twice, I came to work and everyone was surprised to see me because someone had called to let them know I wasn't feeling well enough for working. When I asked who that was, they said he told them he was my doctor. Also, my ex wrote to my mom on facebook (they actually never met in person!) pretending to be a concerned friend asking about my wellbeing after my "latest breakdown".
It was very easy to clear some of that stuff up, especially with my family, but it was harder to do so at work. After three weeks at my brothers', I decided to move back into my own apartment, which was not a good idea.
On the second evening I saw my ex in front of the building and then I saw him at least every other day, standing on the other side of the street just looking across. After about a week, someone started to ring the bell at 3am for 5 days straight.
Also, three times I came home and found a little piece of paper in front of my door with a flame drawn on it. It creeped me out so much that he somehow managed to get into the building! I grew more and more afraid to leave the apartment and finally decided to move back in with my brother and his family.
My friend, whom I shared the apartment with and who is currently abroad, didn't take too well to the whole story. She was furious when she heard I changed the locks without telling her, and even more furious when I told her I'd be moving out because that was not what we initially agreed upon.
However, I just can't go back there. In hindsight though, I probably should have involved her more in the process. I did ask her parents if it was ok to change the locks as it is their apartment, but I didn't speak to her about it. I feel really terrible about letting him stay in her apartment in the first place!
I also went to the police to get a restraining order. It was a surprise to me how hard it is to get one of those. I needed not only evidence of him harrassing me but also evidence of him threatening my safety. However, after long hours and much patience from my SIL, I got one.
The bright side is that I got approved for my semester abroad which starts in October. To not burden my brother any longer, I will already leave in August and maybe travel around a bit.
I'm already in a Facebook group with all the other exchange students that will spend the next semester there and I think I certainly won't be alone :) When I'll come back, I'll be looking for a small apartment on my own. I still don't have Amazon Prime. I'm sorry.
I can't thank you all enough for opening my eyes after my first post here. I actually had no idea what was going on, even if I had a feeling that something was off. You guys saved me from a very abusive relationship and every day, I'm grateful I got out of it soon enough.
"I've known him for about two months."
Not going to lie, this hit me like the Kool-Aid man entering a building. The whole time I thought they had been together MUCH longer than that.
It literally says they had been dating for five months and living together for 3 weeks in the first sentence, you’re not going crazy, just picking up on continuity errors.
I think she meant they knew each other for 2 Months before they started dating for 5 months.
While I appreciate the general horror of this and am glad OP is okay, I feel so bad for her roommate. Not only is it not clear wether OP ever got permission to move some strange man into their shared space, but now she also will likely have to deal with this freak staking out her apartment until he realizes OP has moved. Like, again I'm sorry for OP but she has got to be one of the worst roommates I've read about on here.
I don’t think she got permission bc she says she feels terrible for letting her bf stay in her friend’s apartment in the first place. Yeah I’d be pretty pissed if I agreed to live with my friend in my parents apartment, but when I went on a trip she moved in her boyfriend of 5 months.
Then he turned out to be crazy so she lied about me coming home early as an excuse to kick him out and break up with him. And then after he stalks the building and threatens to burn it down (?) she changes the locks AND moves out… All without talking to me at all.