'My boyfriend is hiding all my stuff and I have no idea why. He denies it.' UPDATED 2X

My boyfriend of 5 months just moved in with me three weeks ago. He had some problems with his apartment (damp walls) and it has to be renovated. As my roommate is currently spending some time abroad, I told him it would be ok if he stayed at my place for 4 to 6 weeks (he'll be able to move back to his own apartment by that time).
So, now we've been living together for three weeks and things started out great. Jealousy had been a bit of a problem between us because we often go out separately probably once a week but coming home to the same apartment helped him get over his (unjustified) jealousy.
Buuut there has been one new problem. Now, this may seem petty at first, but I'm really at my wits' end with this one. Ever since he moved in with me, things started disappearing and then reappearing one day later in the same place they were missing from. I'm talking about documents, small household items and food.
And it's not like "losing" keys and then finding them again somewhere, I specifically look for something in a certain place where it isn't, but is there the next day. For example, I like to take a chocolate bar with me to work in the morning, and for that, I normally have a pack of chocolate bars at home. Shortly after he moved in with me, I woke up to find all the chocolate was gone.
I asked him about it, he said he didn't know anything about it. I come home just to find the chocolate bars are in the cupboard again! I ask him, he says he doesn't know anything about it. "Maybe you just didn't see them in the morning." We're talking about a large pack with about 12 chocolate bars, how can I not see that?
At first, I thought it was maybe some strange kind of humor, but he seems angry when I bring it up and it's starting to really piss me off, because sometimes, it's been items belonging to one of my friends that I wanted to give back to them and then couldn't, or it was certain documents I needed for a certain day.
Now, I have absolutely no idea what this is about. I am not crazy, I just don't understand AT ALL. He gets really angry when I talk about it, saying I'm making this up just to "cause drama". Why should I? I have no idea what's going on. Any ideas?
TL;DR Since my boyfriend of five months temporarily moved in with me objects start to disappear and re-appear a day later in the same place. He acts like I'm crazy and I have no idea what this is about.
KaiserMuffin wrote:
He's gaslighting you.
RUN.
OP responded:
Someone else used that term, too. I looked it up on Urban Dictionary but I'm not sure what it's supposed to mean. And why would someone do that? I mean, what's the goal behind it?
merpsicle wrote:
The goal is to make you think you're crazy so you doubt your own sanity, and he is the one in control of the situation and is always right because you are "clearly insane."
neuroanomia wrote:
To expand on this comment, it's a way to manipulate you and increase his control while diminishing yours. It is a set up for an abusive relationship. It will manipulate the victim into dependency on the abuser making the victim mentally unsure or unable to leave the relationship and often financially unable to do so or have no way to obtain the means to leave.
You may want to question his motives here, would someone you care about and supposedly cares about you too want to make you feel insane? What motive would he have to move your things then put them back?
OP responded:
I don't know, this sounds really f#$ked up. He's a nice guy and - I don't know how to put it - he's not the most academic? guy. This sounds like serious psychological manipulation.
[deleted] wrote:
The fact that he acts like you are crazy when you ask is the problem. The fact that he accuses you of trying to start drama is a problem. He wants something from you but won't articulate what it actually is. You did mention there was a jealousy issue, I don't know if these are in any way connected but they could be. Bottom line is that you are seeing what he is like when you are living together and it is not good
OP responded:
The jealousy issue was nothing special. He doesn't want me to go out with my group of girlfriends because most of them are single. I think he just has a wrong impression of what girls do on a night out. We sometimes got in a fight but it's gotten a lot better in the last three weeks.
First of all, thank you all very much for your suggestions, advice, support and concern. I've gotten multiple PMs asking if I was okay and I really appreciate it!
So, back to my situation. After I read all your comments and did some reading on gaslighting I was really freaked out. Plenty of you told me there were other red flags in our relationship. It got me thinking and more and more stuff came to mind that should have worried me a long time ago:
Our whole relationship felt pretty rushed from the start, I didn't even want to date but he showered me with romantic gifts/ gestures/ date ideas/ texts and I finally "gave in."
He was pretty upset when I didn't want to say "I love you" from the start, when I didn't want him to meet my family right away, when I didn't want to hook up without a rubber ("you don't trust me!") and when I didn't want to book an expensive vacation with him.
He was very jealous and didn't want me to go out without him although he went out with his friends all the time. He made me cancel plans to spend time with him and then stood me up.
He logged into my Facebook and changed my relationship status one day after we started dating as a "surprise". I actually did worry at that but thought he was just bad at making surprises.
As one commenter pointed out, all the stuff that has gone missing had something to do with me leaving the house or meeting friends and family: a gift for my friend, the key to my parents' house, a USB stick I borrowed, documents for an application for a semester abroad (which we had a huge fight about because he didn't want me to go!) etc.
After I read all about gaslighting I ordered a nanny cam. Unfortunately, the delivery took four days and after day one I already knew I couldn't be with him any longer. I wanted him out of the apartment asap and with as little drama as possible.
I told him that my roommate had gotten a really interesting job offer and would cut her vacation short and come home in a week, so he had to move out. He was pretty angry, but I told him that there was nothing I could do. I also told him (as some of you suggested) that his landlord had to get him a place to stay and that he should call him.
The next day, he told me that he had talked to his landlord and he could move back in his own flat on the following weekend. The renovations had not taken as long as planned. At this point, I doubt the apartment ever had "damp walls" to begin with but who knows. In the evening he asked me if I wanted to move in with him because "it works so well" and "you don't like your roommate anyway" (I never even said that!).
I told him sure, I would move in with him in June. He was pretty excited about it. While I was waiting for the nanny cam to arrive, there was one incident when something went missing, a book that I had ordered for my dad over Amazon and wanted to bring him the next day (at least that's what I told my bf).
Of course, in the morning, the book was gone. I chose to ignore it and he reacted quite strange to it, even asked me on my way out if I had taken the book with me (why on Earth would he ask that if he didn't expect a reaction from me?).
I just asked: "What book?" "The book you wanted to bring your dad." "I don't know what you're talking about." In the evening, the book was on my desk again (of course!) and I ignored it again. Two hours later, he casually walks by my desk and says: "Ah, that's the book I was talking about!" I just said: "Oh, that book." He seemed pretty angry for the rest of the evening.
Two days later, the nanny cam finally arrived.
I set it up while he was at the gym and again, when he was there, placed a letter I needed for work on my desk.
I wasn't surprised at all when it was gone a few hours later and re-appeared the next day. When I finally was alone at home again and could check out the nanny cam evidence, I only saw what I already knew: he took the letter while passing the desk, put it in his gym bag and put it back a few hours later.
However, as soon as I saw the "evidence", I decided against confronting him. To be honest, I was scared of his reaction and had already decided to break it off as soon as possible. Also, the camera didn't show me his motive and I figured he probably wouldn't tell me anyway.
However, it frustrated me very much that I would probably never know why he did it and on the last evening before he moved back to his "newly renovated" apartment, I told him I wanted to watch an old movie called Gaslight (Thanks for the tip everybody, it really is a great movie!)
He sat with me through the whole movie, but was quieter than usual while I talked the whole time about how unrealistic the movie was and that he was obviously insane. I actually expected some kind of reaction from him but he just sat there looking nervous. On Sunday, he took all his stuff back to his apartment.
My brother had organized someone to come and change the locks, and as soon as that was done, I wrote my bf a text telling him that it was over, I had no interest in being contacted again, that our break up was final and I thought it was very sad that he had to hide my things to keep the relationship interesting. Since then, he called me more or less non stop but I haven't picked up and I won't.
I know, this isn't the most heroic or exciting ending, I could have confronted him with the video evidence but instead I cowardly broke up with a text message. However, I really didn't want to confront him and have a dramatic fight. I just wanted it to be over as soon and as smoothly as possible.
If there's anything I've learned from this, it's to not rush into a relationship. For the past 7 years, I've jumped from one LTR to the next and I think it's time to stay single for a while and concentrate on my college classes. For now, I'm going to stay at my brother's for two or three weeks and I should probably change my phone number.
I'm sorry that I can't give you any insight on why he did it. It may have been kleptomania, a "prank" or messing with my stuff because something about me frustrated him. I will probably never know. In all the texts he's sent me it only says that he doesn't know what I'm talking about and he never took my things!
TL;DR: Nanny cam evidence shows that it was indeed my (ex)-boyfriend who took all my things and put them back later. I got him out of my apartment and broke up with him as soon as he was gone. I don't know why he did it but I'm pretty sure it has something to do with isolating me from friends and family and keeping me in "our" apartment and under his control.
theOPUS wrote:
You handled the whole thing fantastically. You didn't cause a scene or make a big deal about it (even though you totally could have), you just got yourself out of a scary situation in the best way possible. I'm glad you're out and that you're OK!
OP responded:
Thank you!
10of10withRICE wrote:
Victory! This made my day.
You played him at his own game by pretending you didn't know the book was missing. And it annoyed him that his plan wasn't working. That creeps me out.
[deleted] wrote:
Breaking up with this psycho over text wasn't cowardly in this case, you did all the smart things. Busted him on video, got him out of the house, changed the locks, then broke up with him. If anything, this is probably one of the smartest breakups I've ever seen.
FINAL UPDATE I'll try to keep it short this time. Unfortunately, my last update was locked so I couldn't reply to every comment I would have liked to reply to. In the past few weeks I've gotten some messages asking if I'm ok/ still alive so I thought I'd write one more update.
I'd love to give you an overall happy update, but unfortunately, the breakup didn't go as smoothly as I first thought it would. I never picked up when my ex called me and never wrote back to one of his countless messages, but I read most of them and there was a certain shift in his messages after about four days when he suddenly went from this:
"I love you and miss you so much. I don't know what you think I have done but I can assure you I didn't do anything wrong! Whoever told you that is a liar! Please give me another chance!" to this:
"You're such a whiny b#$ch, no wonder you can't hold up a relationship with anyone! I hate you and there's no second chance for us no matter how much you wish for that! For your own sake, pray to not ever run into me again!"
I blocked his number later that same week but had an overall bad feeling when some strange things happened: some friends of mine called to ask if I'm okay and they were all under the impression I had broken up with him because I wanted to "concentrate on my mental health."
Twice, I came to work and everyone was surprised to see me because someone had called to let them know I wasn't feeling well enough for working. When I asked who that was, they said he told them he was my doctor.
Also, my ex wrote to my mom on facebook (they actually never met in person!) pretending to be a concerned friend asking about my wellbeing after my "latest breakdown." It was very easy to clear some of that stuff up, especially with my family, but it was harder to do so at work. After three weeks at my brothers', I decided to move back into my own apartment, which was not a good idea.
On the second evening I saw my ex in front of the building and then I saw him at least every other day, standing on the other side of the street just looking across. After about a week, someone started to ring the bell at 3am for 5 days straight. Also, three times I came home and found a little piece of paper in front of my door with a flame drawn on it.
It creeped me out so much that he somehow managed to get into the building! I grew more and more afraid to leave the apartment and finally decided to move back in with my brother and his family. My friend, whom I shared the apartment with and who is currently abroad, didn't take too well to the whole story.
She was furious when she heard I changed the locks without telling her, and even more furious when I told her I'd be moving out because that was not what we initially agreed upon. However, I just can't go back there. In hindsight though, I probably should have involved her more in the process. I did ask her parents if it was ok to change the locks as it is their apartment, but I didn't speak to her about it.
I feel really sh#$ty about letting him stay in her apartment in the first place! I also went to the police to get a restraining order. It was a surprise to me how hard it is to get one of those. I needed not only evidence of him harassing me but also evidence of him threatening my safety. However, after long hours and much patience from my SIL, I got one.
The bright side is that I got approved for my semester abroad which starts in October. To not burden my brother any longer, I will already leave in August and maybe travel around a bit. I'm already in a Facebook group with all the other exchange students that will spend the next semester there and I think I certainly won't be alone :)
When I'll come back, I'll be looking for a small apartment on my own. I still don't have Amazon Prime. I'm sorry. I can't thank you all enough for opening my eyes after my first post here. I actually had no idea what was going on, even if I had a feeling that something was off. You guys saved me from a very ab#$ive relationship and every day, I'm grateful I got out of it soon enough.
TL;DR: I successfully went no-contact with my ex, but he continued to be creepy so I had to get a restraining order and moved out of my apartment for good. I hope it's all over now.
hauntedkohlrabi wrote:
Love bombing and gaslighting, did she ever dodge a bullet pretty early on. It's almost a blessing he moved in with her briefly so she could see this side of him two months in. I really hope things work out for her going abroad, and she can leave this toxic situation behind her.
GreekDudeYiannis wrote:
The only part I'm kinda feeling funny about is that she made him watch the movie Gaslight to try and gauge his innocence as if he got the idea from there. I feel for OP clearly not having any idea of what was happening, but like, girl, you don't need to be an academic to manipulate someone. It's clear from that first post she underestimated him.
Stovardbule wrote:
One thing I thought was funny was that he was incompetent at the gaslighting part. He's taking things and then returning them to make her doubt herself, but OP sees through it immediately to a point where she can only ask "Does he just have a crappy sense of humour?"