'My boyfriend is hiding all my stuff and I have no idea why. He denies it.' UPDATED 2X

I feel really sh#$ty about letting him stay in her apartment in the first place! I also went to the police to get a restraining order. It was a surprise to me how hard it is to get one of those. I needed not only evidence of him harassing me but also evidence of him threatening my safety. However, after long hours and much patience from my SIL, I got one.

The bright side is that I got approved for my semester abroad which starts in October. To not burden my brother any longer, I will already leave in August and maybe travel around a bit. I'm already in a Facebook group with all the other exchange students that will spend the next semester there and I think I certainly won't be alone :)