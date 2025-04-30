'AITA for not cherishing my boyfriend because he's constantly broke and angry?'

He casually moved in with me without any discussion. He just started to spend the nights, and we never had the conversation. I felt awkward discussing budget, so I paid the rent, electricity, groceries, etc.

Then I found a permanent job in a different city, and I had to move. It created friction between us, and we separated for a week, but soon got back together promising each other that we would find a way. It's been 1.5 years since I moved to another city.

He stays at his dad's 2.5 days a week for his gig and to take care of his two kids (from a previous relationship) who stay with him two nights a week, and then I pick him up and drop him off because he doesn't have a car.