'My boyfriend made a comment during a movie and I can't stop feeling ugly.'

It made me wonder if everything he said to me about loving my body is a lie, as that comment seemed to come so naturally from him. It makes me wonder if he's looking at other girl's boobs wishing I had larger ones. I'm very conflicted because that comment made me feel so ugly.

But when we hang out with his coworkers they seem to know so much about me and tell me how he is head over heels for me bc he talks about me so much. I'm sorry this is so long. It seems like every time I start feeling good about my appearance and think maybe I don't need a boob job, something happens that reverses that completely. I wasn't meant to be happy in the body I was given I guess.