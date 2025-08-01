'My boyfriend of 5 years just ghosted me because I'm going on a graduation trip.' UPDATED

Then fast forward a few weeks, I mentioned again going on my trip and he absolutely lost it. Told me he didn’t want to be in a relationship where the other part was constantly doing things on their own (this was the 2nd time I traveled during the 5 years of our relationship). It turned into an endless discussion over me not wanting to waste my grandpa’s gift X him not wanting me to go anywhere.

He ended up giving me an ultimatum: either I’d stay with him or I’d travel. Mind you: this trip would be 8 days long. I tried telling him how much I love him and how much I want to be with him, but I still want to enjoy things by myself, especially if the reason is that he can’t come. It didn’t work.