'My boyfriend of 7 years wants to take a 1 year long break. What should I do?' MAJOR UPDATE

We broke up. Now, if you guys wanna know what happened get comfy. All the people who said he was cheating on me was right buy I didn't realize it up untill June, four months after my first post. We had long and hard discussions after he said he wanted to leave, we both cried a lot because of that. A month later it was all said and done, we were going to break up and he was going move away to a place near his workplace, like 1 and a half hours from the city.