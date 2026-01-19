'My boyfriend is strangely obsessed with his cousin he just met a year ago.'

Sheila_Monarch wrote:

A cousin he never actually met until adulthood isn’t registering as “cousin” to him. But it does give him convenient cover to be be inappropriate, invasive, and obsessive with her. Both to you and her. I’d like to know the pretext he used to get her to share her location with him. That is if she knows about it at all. Could have been a “I can fix that thing on your phone, let me see it a minute…”