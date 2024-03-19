'My boyfriend talked me into having a threesome with my best friend and now I’m done.' UPDATED

If you feel something's off in your relationship, it's best to pay attention to that feeling.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman shared the beginning of the end of her relationship. She wrote:

"My boyfriend talked me into having a threesome with my best friend and now I’m done."

I know I’m probably gonna get people yelling at me that I should’ve never agreed to it and that this is my fault but I mean when you have your (18f) boyfriend (23m) pestering and badgering you for months, sometimes you just give in to it. We had the threesome about two weeks ago and I’ve just been…I don't know. I feel so ugly and like I’m not enough. I think I enjoyed it in the moment?