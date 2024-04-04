'My boyfriend thinks my dad's Valentines Day gifts are creepy. Is this a red flag?' UPDATED

I was confused and asked him what he meant, and he said, "You know, how you got that stuff from your dad last year. It's creepy for a dad to be sending his adult daughter Valentine's Day gifts." I was taken aback because it's not like my dad sent me lingerie or something!! It was just flowers and some chocolate. I tried explaining to Mark that this is a tradition I have always shared with my dad.

He stands firm that it's "creepy" and "weird," and he said he asked his friends and they thought it was weird too. I tried to let it go but it has been bothering me. 1) I have never heard these kinds of negative comments from Mark before and am not sure whether it's a "red flag."