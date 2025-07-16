'My long-distance BF just left for a two-month trip to Switzerland with his ex-girlfriend.' UPDATED

I live just a few hours away in Germany..but I was never part of his plans. He said the trip was planned a while ago. Well maybe two months ago when we saw each other the last time in person..he even said and promised to me we could meet for maybe 10 days...but he actually never booked a train ticket. About a month before he left he said he can't change his plans with his ex...
But haha later I found out she paid for everything.
That really hurts because I wanted to do everything for him...knowing he chose to spend time with her even though I wanted to be important to him and he knew how bad I felt about it.
Before he left...I sent him a heartfelt message...his reply was cold, short, almost emotionless I felt like I was talking to ChatGPT...but even ChatGPT would have written something with more emotions. And just before boarding he wrote. “Have a good night ❤️.”
Since then I’ve cut off contact..but he also didn't send another message something like " I landed safely ".
I’m hurt and disappointed...
Lady_Pi wrote:
He's dating the ex and you're the affair partner. Wake up.
OP responded:
Yes I finally woke up after believing all his lies
ThanosSnapsSlimJims wrote:
You mean...he went on a trip with his currently gf. You're the side chick.
HvyMtl1sLfe wrote:
Oh sis. He is still sleeping with his "ex" who isn't an ex at all. Dump him!
OP responded:
Yeah you're right...
Poppypie77 wrote:
You may want to message his 'ex' and just say "hey, I'm not sure what your situation is is with (boyfriends name), but i understand you're going away on a trip with him. We have been dating long distance for X amount of time and he told me you were his ex girlfriend.
Obviously it's unusual and disrespectful to go on a long trip with an ex girlfriend when you're dating someone else, so I've got the feeling that you weren't actually an ex, and I've been the secret side piece all along.
So I wanted to let you know in case that is the situation. I've blocked contact with him now as I want nothing to do with someone who would be so disrespectful, but figured you should know incase he had cheated on you with me, and you were never an ex.
Obviously totally up to you, it's fine if you do nothing. But in these situations I always think the person being cheated on should be informed so they're not wasting their time with a lying cheating AH. But be prepared she may not believe you, she may ask for proof, or she may be civil and appreciate the heads up etc.
OP responded:
Yeah thank you I will try to contact her.
So… I decided to follow him on Instagram with a fake account. He actually accepted my friend request yesterday so I started chatting with him a bit and told him I’m from Spain and that we had met online before.
After like 5 minutes of chatting he suddenly said he “remembers” me even though we’ve clearly never met. I asked him why he’s still awake and he told me one of his university friends passed away. Like…seriously? That’s such a disgusting lie to just throw out for attention. Who does that???
Then I asked him if he has a girlfriend. He said no that he broke up a month ago with someone from Germany because “she wanted to know too much about him.” I asked twice just to be sure. And both times he told me he's single. Meanwhile I’m literally his girlfriend or was.
And he’s currently on a trip with his ex and he said to my fake account he's just on a trip with his friends. Another funny thing is after that he texted to me his "ex girlfriend" and called me Babe..ewww. I hope we will never ever have a girlfriend in his life again I hope karma gets him!
Silver_eagle_1 wrote:
Please tell me you broke up with him.
OP responded:
Yes believe me I don't want someone disgusting like him but actually I don't think I need to break up bc our whole relationship was a lie so does it count like one? I don't think so..that's why I'm just going to ghost him
sswam wrote:
So he said he's single, and now he is single! Magic!
OP responded:
Haha yes.
tawney-she-wolf wrote:
His on a trip with his "ex"? Girl...you were apparently the mistress before becoming his (unbeknownst to you) ex.
Eternal_Blaze wrote:
I’m sorry but this is a bit weird. Shame on him for cheating yes, but also if the trust was so low you had to result to catfishing him…the relationship was doomed anyway. It reminds me of those videos where they literally set their partners up to cheat and then get mad when they do. Once again not excusing the cheater, it’s just odd and roundabout. Glad you broke up.
forgeworld wrote:
I will say that if a catfish or spam account messages me I have created fake narratives simply just to f#$k with them and waste their time because I know they aren’t real. Not saying that’s what’s happening here just worth mentioning.