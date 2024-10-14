'My boyfriend said he wishes I was still fat after losing weight and I'm so pissed. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

I still would play video games and watch movies with him but it wasn't as often as it use to be. For a time that's all we did everyday. I do appreciate your input and I know it may sound dumb but I am holding out hope we work things out.

creativekinda wrote:

"Shame on me for changing? Shame on you for staying the same."

It's not like you've changed for the worst such as your attitude or reckless behavior.