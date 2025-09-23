'My boyfriend's eyes scare the CRAP out of me. I’m not sure what to do from here?' MAJOR UPDATE

I would be angry and push him away, and he'd persist until I wasn't angry anymore. The way he'd act after I'd been isolated made me feel like nobody has ever loved or will love me like that. He admitted to me once that he'd do similar things to his dog when he was a kid.

He'd beat/pinch his pets growing up just so that when they would cry or yelp, he could hug/kiss them. Before we started dating, he told me he liked to comfort people. I didn't think that meant he would take it upon himself to provide both the suffering and then the subsequent comfort...is that not insane??? I can't make this up. The dude was a nut.