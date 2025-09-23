'My boyfriend's eyes scare the CRAP out of me. I’m not sure what to do from here?' MAJOR UPDATE

My boyfriend and I have been together for six months but have known and been friends with each other since we were 17 and 18. I mention this because it’s relevant, but he has NEVER EVER been toxic or manipulative either verbally, physically, or emotionally. Never ever a hint of any of that nonsense.
We’re both very levelheaded people so no crazy fights with screaming or anything like that as we view that as disrespectful. There are some disagreements and stresses we have as we’re long distance and pursuing different paths in life at the moment, but we have a very healthy relationship.
Now here’s the main issue and it’s kind of insane-sounding but idk. A couple of months ago we were having a civil disagreement about something, and he was glancing at me from the corner of his eye and speaking to me - and the look in his eyes genuinely scared the crap out of me. And it’s not about the eye color or anything like that. It’s the LOOK.
You know how you hear about the “soulless” eyes that serial k**lers have?? Like no joke, that was 100% there. And I haven’t ever gotten that “something is wrong, you need to run” feeling before with anyone else’s. It obviously wasn’t anything intentional on his part and he was speaking very calmly but I immediately stopped disagreeing and just accepted whatever he was saying because I was so unnerved.
I didn’t mention anything to him and just ignored it. But the next time we disagreed about something, the “look” was back and again i got so genuinely frightened i just agreed with whatever he was saying.
This doesn’t happen every time we disagree or argue but it happens enough to make me question whether I’m safe with him. I know a lot of people say this on this app, but he’s actually an amazing partner to me and i’m so very happy with him. I’m just looking for advice on what to do next and how seriously I should consider this feeling.
Snoochipmunks2079 wrote:
That is your primitive brain recognizing a threat. It can be wrong but you definitely should not just dismiss it.
belzbieta wrote:
Listen to your gut. When I was teaching I got that feeling about a new student. He hadn't done anything to me, wasn't even in my class. But he looked at me once in the hallway and he had dead eyes. Like his humanity or soul wasn't there. Empty.
I was so freaked out, chills down my spine, but told myself I was overreacting. Other teachers looooved this kid so I chalked it up to me being tired or something. No, this wanker lit a girl on fire a week later. Poured something on her and lit her on fire. She didn't know him. He said he saw her in class and decided he wanted to watch her burn.
stiletto929 wrote:
I took a self defense class once, taught by an officer. He said, “If a guy ever gives you a look like this,” and demonstrated, “he is dangerous and you need to stay away from him.” I can’t describe the expression he had, but he’s a trained cop, and believed that certain expressions showed a man is dangerous. So trust your instincts.
Many people just get a subconscious feeling about someone else, and just feel that person is dangerous without knowing why. It’s their subconscious warning them based on subtle clues their conscious mind is not aware of.
You are in tune enough with your subconscious that you actually KNOW why he frightens you. Listen to your subconscious. If you are right, you might save your own life. If you are wrong, well, there are plenty of other guys out there who won’t terrify you during arguments, so win-win. I wouldn’t risk staying with him personally - his look would be a dealbreaker.
Sunbathingnapcat wrote:
"It obviously wasn’t anything intentional on his part and he was speaking very calmly but I immediately stopped disagreeing and just accepted whatever he was saying because i was so unnerved. I didn’t mention anything to him and just ignored it. But the next time we disagreed about something, the “look” was back and again i got so genuinely frightened I just agreed with whatever he was saying."
He knows what he's doing. He noticed you just accepted whatever he said so he did it again in the next argument. If victims regret anything, they regret not listening to their gut.
It's so funny looking back at my original post because I insisted so hard that we had a healthy relationship, when really something was always off in hindsight. But since there was no textbook abuse, I just ignored it in the beginning. But after I made that post, I started being more critical of the way he treated me and noticing things that I hadn't before.
Now I'm not sure if that new awareness is what caused more arguments to start happening, or if it was because we stopped being long-distance and started to live together, but we started fighting daily. Turns out he was pretty controlling from the beginning -- discreetly making me feel bad about hanging out with friends/family instead of him, insisting I not go out for "safety reasons."
After a while, this turned into him getting angry if I gave literally anyone else attention, even my brothers. He would get mad if I didn't approve plans (either with friends or family) with him ahead of time, but I wouldn't have to approve his plans.
Always checking my phone, but he'd get mad and snatch his phone if I ever looked through his. You get the picture. All the while, he was free to have his own social life and do whatever he wanted, and if I ever complained about any of it, he'd call me dramatic. There were soooo many other rules that I had to live by or else I'd get ghosted.
I was a pretty calm person before getting into this relationship, but I would often find myself exploding out of frustration of being isolated, not heard, and humiliated. For example, once I was crying because we were arguing for so long and I just wanted to go to sleep but he wouldn't let me, and he started laughing/imitating my crying face.
I genuinely exploded and started yelling, and he didn't apologize but rather said that he was just trying to lighten the mood. I don't know why I believed it, but I felt so bad for yelling that I spent the next TWO DAYS pacifying him so he could forgive me. You might be asking, OP, he was an immature control freak -- why didn't you dump? Good question!
1.) For the longest time, I genuinely felt like the bad guy in our arguments because he would never yell, but I would. And I'm not saying I'm perfect; there were definitely mistakes I made, and I should have handled myself better.
But in our arguments, they would last hours because he would drag them on by connecting every mistake to something bigger (if I "let" my phone die while on call with him, that meant I didn't love/respect/care about him).
I would get overwhelmed and ask for a break or to go to sleep and he would refuse and continue on and on and drop in hurtful comments and jokes, until finally I would snap. And the second I snapped and yelled, I became the villain in my mind and I'd feel terrible.
2.) There were many moments I wanted to leave, but I felt like I couldn't leave because of the mental games he'd play. He had this thing where he'd love to punish me and give me consequences for my "bad behavior."
These consequences could be three days without speaking, it could be me having to cancel a hangout I was looking forward to, etc. But after any consequence, he would follow it up with a stubborn showering of what felt like genuine affection, love, and comfort.
I would be angry and push him away, and he'd persist until I wasn't angry anymore. The way he'd act after I'd been isolated made me feel like nobody has ever loved or will love me like that. He admitted to me once that he'd do similar things to his dog when he was a kid.
He'd beat/pinch his pets growing up just so that when they would cry or yelp, he could hug/kiss them. Before we started dating, he told me he liked to comfort people. I didn't think that meant he would take it upon himself to provide both the suffering and then the subsequent comfort...is that not insane??? I can't make this up. The dude was a nut.
And what's even more mind boggling is that everyone thinks he's the sweetest, most respectful guy out there. Hell, I was good friends with him before we dated, and I thought he was the best thing since sliced bread. Whenever I finally had the balls to break up with him, our mutual friends were shocked to find out that I ended it because he's just the nicest guy and oh, OP he was husband material. ugh.
Sorry for the rambling. Even though we broke up two months ago now it's honestly still pretty confusing to get my mind around. Anyway, we're done now and I'm never planning on speaking to him again. I definitely wasted a lot of time with him, but oh well. Better than wasting a lifetime I guess. Moral of the story: listen to your gut, or at least some type of common sense :)
Accordingpears158 wrote:
Wow, very textbook toxic cycle of stuff, I’m so sorry you experienced this! The loving stuff he did was what’s called “love bombing” and is a tactic manipulators use to keep their victims dependent on them. The cycle is tension -> incident -> reconciliation -> calm, and that just repeats over and over.
You’d have the tension build up of trying to follow his rules but still want to live your life, the incident of a blow up when things got to too much of a head, the reconciliation where he would love bomb you back to not being mad at him, and the calm period before he would start to ramp up things to get back to the tension stage.
Very proud of you for leaving this guy, it can be really hard to leave an abuser and often takes people several tries where they end up going back before ever getting out for good. ETA: the needling until you blow up, and then he makes it look like you’re the crazy one is a suuuper common abuse tactic too.
Basically they’ll poke and prod and say increasingly horrible and enraging things, but since they’re sociopathic they don’t feel things the same way, so they stay calm for all of it. Finally the victim will lash out, and then suddenly it’s all about how irrational and insane and emotional you are.
It’s how they manage to keep public opinion on their side, too. Now he gets to say you’re the ex who was always screaming when he stayed calm. If things had ever gotten to the point of a police call, you’d look like the unstable one and him just the calm, perplexed, innocent boyfriend.
OP responded:
Thank you so much. This was very validating :)
batterscraps wrote:
I've read that that stare comes up in narcissists. If you haven't already, read up on narcissistic mistreatment. He sounds like a covert narcissist (everyone loves them but they are abusive and controlling behind the mask of generosity and performative kindness).
Rather than beating yourself up about spending so long with this POS, consider this: you have experienced and learnt something profoundly useful that will serve you well for the rest of your life. You are young and from now on you will always always be alert to this horrible kind of control and help yourself and others avoid it.
I have only just experienced controlling narcissistic mistreatment at the ripe old age of 40 (from an in-law) and now I am highly tuned into that behaviour in others - I wouldn't say I see it all the time but when I do, I really do! In colleagues, the partners of friends, people from my past. It's such a gift to be able to see it clearly.
OP responded:
Thank you! This has actually helped shift my perspective a little bit. Sorry to hear about your recent experience with a narcissist.
KurlyKayla wrote:
I'm so glad you're safe. Guy sounds like a nutter. the way he abused his pets and then you the same way is sick. I'm intrigued by this idea of recognizing "the stare" and how this might be an evolutionary trait of women given how long men have been brutalizing them. Quite sad and disturbing if true, yet something to ponder. Anyway, this random internet stranger is proud of you.
awesomefatkitty wrote:
He wasn’t just nuts, he was straight up dangerous. I’m proud of you for getting out. That’s really hard. I hope you have friends you can be honest about it with and that they’re being supportive now. Remember that healing isn’t linear, but it will get easier. You are awesome and you deserve so much better.
OP responded:
Thank you for the kind words! I have great, well-meaning friends, but I am honestly trying to put as much distance from myself and that situation as possible. As terrible as it was at times, I really did care so much about him and he was my first love. Talking about it online is hard enough, but hopefully one day I can share my experience with people in my life!
Kittydiet123 wrote:
Good on you!!
That creepy stare definitely was your gut picking up on something your brain hadn’t caught up to yet.
It’s called thin-slicing: our subconscious reads subtle cues in people (like body language, tone, or even a stare) and flags danger before we can explain why. Turns out your instincts were dead on. The stare matched the controlling, manipulative behavior. Be glad you dodged that whale before it dragged you under!
OP responded:
I'm so glad! This whole experience has definitely made me start thinking twice about gut feelings and our subconscious. Although, in my case, I'm not sure how much of it was a supernatural gut feeling (like something is off and idk why) or just common sense pattern recognition that the average person would be able to identify.