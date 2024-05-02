'My broke sister won't pay me back 3k. She says I need to have empathy since I'm richer. AITA?'

"It is unhealthy to have this debt hanging over our relationship. So settle it, and move forward."

So my position here is pretty clear. The debt was 3k. We received 30k inheritance from our sweet grandmother. If things aren’t dire enough that they have money to invest in the market from that 30k, then that is money that should be paid to me first. End of story. My current financial standing is irrelevant here, and is just an excuse to not do what is right.

Some are asking whether I have proof of original agreement. Yes I do, over text. So, AITA? Do I need more empathy?

People got their typing fingers out, and quickly.

