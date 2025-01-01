College student left stranded as family sides with brother over destroyed contact lenses. AITA?

Obviously that was my only way to see anything for the remainder of the year so I confronted him and he denied everything even though he was the only other person who had been in that bathroom at that point in the day. Mind you, he has a history of lying to cops and other family members.

Anyway, I started texting him because he needed to give me the money to replace my contacts and he said he wasn't going to give me a dime and then sent the conversation to my sister (23F).

She then started talking unnecessarily loud about how mean she thought I was but conveniently failed to mention that my brother called me various insults including calling me fat because my mother, father, and sister said that about me the moment I got home from school.