'AITA for holding a grudge after my brother tried to plan a secret wedding at my wedding?'

FairyFlossFlirt writes:

I (28F) got married about six months ago to my husband (30M). My wedding was a small but beautiful event that I had been planning for over a year. My older brother, James (34M), was invited, along with his then-fiancée, Lily (29F), with whom I’ve always had a rocky relationship. She has a habit of making everything about herself.

Well, on my wedding day, Lily showed up in a white dress. Not just a white dress, but a literal bridal gown. Everyone was shocked. When my mom asked her to explain, she said, "It's not like your daughter is the only bride today!" Turns out, James and Lily had secretly planned to elope at my wedding venue after our ceremony. They even tried to bribe the officiant to marry them right after us.