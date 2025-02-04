'AITA for holding a grudge after my brother tried to plan a secret wedding at my wedding?'

FairyFlossFlirt writes:
I (28F) got married about six months ago to my husband (30M). My wedding was a small but beautiful event that I had been planning for over a year. My older brother, James (34M), was invited, along with his then-fiancée, Lily (29F), with whom I’ve always had a rocky relationship. She has a habit of making everything about herself.
Well, on my wedding day, Lily showed up in a white dress. Not just a white dress, but a literal bridal gown. Everyone was shocked. When my mom asked her to explain, she said, "It's not like your daughter is the only bride today!" Turns out, James and Lily had secretly planned to elope at my wedding venue after our ceremony. They even tried to bribe the officiant to marry them right after us.
When I found out, I lost it. I told them both they were out of line and needed to leave. They caused a huge scene, arguing that I was "overreacting." My parents took my side and told them to get out. The rest of the day went okay, but the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth.
Fast forward to now: James and Lily got married at a courthouse and have apparently hit some financial troubles. They asked if they could live with my husband and me temporarily, claiming they "had nowhere else to go." I told them absolutely not.
Lily sent me a long message, accusing me of being petty and "holding a grudge." Now my parents are pressuring me to "be the bigger person" since James is family, but I just don’t trust them after what they pulled. AITA for refusing to help?
AssumptionMundane114 says:
They can live with your parents. NTA.
LingonberryNo2455 says:
Oh hell no, she doesn't get to absolutely sh^t on your wedding day and then expect everything to be roses. You're absolutely NTA and right not to trust them. The b^#^h and your brother burned their bridges pulling that stunt. And as for your parents, how about they be the bigger people and put them up?
Asleep-Can6872 says:
If you let someone who doesn't like you stay at your house you're asking for trouble. Tell your parents that if they're so sympathetic, they can house them. Don't give in. NTA.
idkwhyimdoingthis2 says:
It’s always up to the victim to “be the bigger person” they can crash on mummy and daddy’s sofa if they want to switch sides as soon as their precious boy bats his lashes. NTA.