'AITA for not letting my brother and his fiancée stay at my house while I'm on vacation?'

Reneekittycat writes:
I (30M) bought my first home last year. It’s a small two-bedroom place, nothing fancy, but I worked really hard to afford it, and I’m proud of it. I recently told my family I’d be going on a 10-day trip to Italy this summer, something I’ve been saving up for and planning for months.
My brother (28M) and his fiancée (26F) are getting married this fall, and when they heard about my trip, they asked if they could stay at my house while I’m gone for “a change of scenery” and to “have a little getaway without spending money.”
I said no. I like my privacy, and honestly, I don’t feel comfortable with anyone staying in my home unsupervised, especially since they aren’t exactly the most respectful people. They’ve borrowed stuff and “forgotten” to return it, left messes before, and so on.
My brother acted like it was no big deal, but his fiancée sent me this long text basically accusing me of being selfish and gatekeeping my own house. She said I’m “wasting space,” and it’s “hurtful” I don’t trust them.
My mom is now saying I should’ve just let them use it because “it’s family,” and I “won’t even be there.” But I think that’s the point, I won’t be there, and I don’t think I owe anyone free use of my home just because I’m not currently inside it. So, AITA for not letting my brother and his fiancée stay in my house while I’m away?
unimpressed46 says
Gatekeeping my own house? Your own home is literally the most acceptable and understandable thing to “gatekeep”. NTA, and his fiancé is the selfish one thinking she’s entitled so someone else’s residence.
Accomplished_Box2318 says:
NTA what kind of entitlement to think someone else should lend you their house for a holiday 😂 it’s your private space if you don’t want someone in it you don’t have to apologize for that.
PruneImaginary8871 says:
They want a getaway without spending money. That means they want to use YOUR gas, electric, water, and eat YOUR food? All without paying anything towards it, yeah? NTA. And if you don't already - I suggest getting indoor AND outdoor security cameras.
Solid-Feature-7678 says:
Ask your mom if she would be comfortable if you came round with a date/GF and went a few rounds in her bed. When she says no tell her that is what Brother is asking to do in your bed.