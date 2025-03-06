"AITA for reminding my brother that he's the one that left his son to prioritize his step kids?'

He was honest that he didn’t know how long, but he didn’t want to send his stepkids away, and he didn’t want my nephew to feel like this was the end of the marriage and that it would go back to just the two of them. So, he didn’t want to move out with him. I told him that, assuming he arranged for therapy and everything else, that was fine. My brother sends a weekly amount to cover expenses for my nephew.

My brother set up a therapist for him where I live (we're a couple of hours apart), and my nephew is doing school virtually right now. My brother drives out to see him once a week and joins him for therapy some weeks, but he's not happy with what the therapist is saying.