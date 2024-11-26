'AITA for not asking my brother to come home because my family let him get bullied?'

Our parents realized their mistake and tried to get him help or to apologize, but he just rejected their efforts. Alan became easily agitated and very angry, so he started retaliating against anyone who said anything or tried to antagonize him.

He did some really awful things during this time—I don’t think I can say it on Reddit without getting in trouble. The closest I can say is that he used personal tragedies as insults to people who irritated him.

That nearly escalated into a fight, which is a whole other issue, but our parents pulled him from that school and put him somewhere else. He left after getting into a trade school and refuses to come back home. He only bothers talking to me (16F) and a few of our cousins via phone or text.