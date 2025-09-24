'AITA for going to stay with a friend after my parents tried to ground me at 21?'

SeveralBullfrog76 writes:
I’m 21F and still live at home while finishing school and working part time. My parents are really strict with me. If I go out, I have to answer a bunch of questions about where I’m going, who I’ll be with, and exactly when I’ll be home. If I’m even a little late, I get texts, calls, and a lecture waiting for me.
Meanwhile, my younger brother is 18 and he basically does whatever he wants. He stays out all night, doesn’t check in, sometimes skips classes, and my parents just laugh it off like it’s nothing.
Last weekend I was invited to a friend’s birthday. I knew if I asked, I’d get grilled with questions and probably told not to go, so I just left without saying anything. I came back late and my parents completely lost it. They yelled at me, said I disrespected them, and actually told me I was grounded. At 21.
I snapped and told them they only try to control me because I’m their daughter, while my brother gets away with everything. Then I packed a bag and went to stay with a friend for two nights. My parents blew up my phone, saying I embarrassed them and humiliated the family.
Now they say I can’t “come back properly” until I apologize. I feel guilty for sneaking out and maybe scaring them, but at the same time I feel like I had no choice if I ever want to be treated like an adult. So, AITA for walking out and staying at a friend’s instead of accepting being grounded at 21?
Acceptable-Law9406 says:
Why do you feel guilty YOU ARE 21. Your parents are controlling disgusting sexist pigs. You need to make it a life goal to disrespect them as much as possible.
xicor says:
NTA. Also just don't come back. Clearly they are going to keep being controlling.
GoGinka13 says:
NTA, you are grown adult. Like wtf are your parents trying to do? Control you and your future partner? Your future kids? Did you think about going low/no contact with them in future?
Confident_Set4216 says:
NTA. You are 21 years old still being treated like you’re 16. Why do they never do the same with your brother? Is he their favorite child? I would just find a friend to become roommates with and remove yourself from the whole situation. There is no reason for you to be grilled with questions and grounded for not wanting to be dictated and for your brother to be able to do whatever he wants without consequence