'AITA for telling my brother he can't meet my GF because of his history of stealing GFs?'

Just recently, we were talking, and I mentioned that I had gotten a new girlfriend. He got excited and was very eager to meet her. I informed him that he would not be meeting her, nor would I bring him around her. He got confused and asked me why.

I reminded him that he has dated 3 women in the past that I had feelings for, and that I know that he does it on purpose. He then started crying and telling me that it hurts him that I would say that about him. I simply got up and walked away.

The thing that convinced me that he does it on purpose is the fact that he was very close to being exclusive with the woman from the factory, but he broke her heart and left her for the woman that I developed feelings for.