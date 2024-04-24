'My brother-in-law just told my wife he is in love with her.' UPDATED 3X

My wife gives my sister her phone, she sees the texts, listens to the voicemails and he starts sobbing before she can say anything. My brother in-law is a firefighter, a big tough guy so this is a scene. My sister is pretty tough, she tells him to stop it, pack a bag and go. She can’t stand to look at him. There’s more begging but she has no patience for it.

So my sister walks off to talk with my wife. I see them hugging so at least I feel like they are ok. They have actually been friends since college, I met my wife through my sister. So they are tight. The thought of this wrecking her friendship had been weighing on me. This leaves me with my brother in law. He’s broken so I feel more sympathy than anger.

He says he’s sorry, he just couldn’t help it. It’s not hard to fall in love with my wife so I get it but damn man.

He eventually picks himself up and leaves. So we are there all night. My sister starts asking my wife why her husband would think any of this would work out.