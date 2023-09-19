My brother treats his daughter like garbage so I love her; AITA for being nice to her? UPDATE

My brother is mad at me because I treat his daughter well while he doesn't care about her.

Embarrassed-Act3763 writes:

My brother has two kids: Henry, who is 17, and Aria, who is 16. Henry is his wife's child, and Aria is his affair partner's child.

While he is a good dad to Henry, he is a terrible dad to Aria. He is the every other weekend dad who does the bare minimum. Unfortunately, Aria has a terrible mom too, so she spends most of her time at my home.

I love experiencing new things like new food, new activities, and going to new cities, and Aria has started to enjoy these too. So, a few times a week, we like to try something new. She also has an Instagram page where she posts everything she does.