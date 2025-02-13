'My incel brother went to the Philippines to find a wife but I warned her about him, AITA?'

Anyway, he recently decided to save up so he could go to the Philippines to find a wife because “American women don’t have family values.” The reality is, he tried with American women, but getting a woman in poverty is his only shot.

He (31M) met an 18-year-old girl from a very poor family. He married her quickly and convinced her that he would be the best husband in the world. He didn’t tell this woman anything about his son’s issues.

She was shocked when she was brought back to his sh%^@y apartment and medically needy child. I met her for the first time and took her out shopping, and she actually seemed like a very nice girl. She is clearly in way over her head.