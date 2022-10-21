"Did I ruin my brother's life when I told him his ex reached out before his wedding?"

You never realize a relationship is toxic until it's too late. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a man's toxic relationship just won't die.

AITA for telling my brother (I was his best man) that his toxic but "love of his life" ex was trying to get in touch with him the night before his wedding?

Big Shirl has big love.

My brother started dating "Big Shirl" in 6th grade. He's 25 now, to show how long this has been going on. To say that he and Big Shirl were toxic together is an understatement. They have over a decade of torturing the f*ck out of each other. It is an understatement to say they have broken up and gotten back together well over 1000 times.

A relationship is toxic when it takes your entire family for a ride.