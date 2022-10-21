"Did I ruin my brother's life when I told him his ex reached out before his wedding?"

You never realize a relationship is toxic until it's too late. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a man's toxic relationship just won't die.
AITA for telling my brother (I was his best man) that his toxic but "love of his life" ex was trying to get in touch with him the night before his wedding?
My brother started dating "Big Shirl" in 6th grade. He's 25 now, to show how long this has been going on. To say that he and Big Shirl were toxic together is an understatement. They have over a decade of torturing the f*ck out of each other. It is an understatement to say they have broken up and gotten back together well over 1000 times.
My entire family would go through the roller coaster ride with him, and we'd always see him date a really lovely girl, then Big Shirl would get in touch with promises of porno sex, and he'd dump the nice girl and be right back into Big Shirl's arms.