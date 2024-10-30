'AITA for not being 'cool' with my brother hooking up with my ex-girlfriend?'

EndLife_ writes:
I (25M) broke up with my ex-girlfriend “Emma” (24F) about six months ago. We were together for three years, and it was serious, but things fell apart. I was finally moving on and trying to put myself back out there, which has been tough.
Last weekend, my family got together for a small gathering, and everyone was in a good mood… until my younger brother (23M) got drunk and decided it was time to "confess" something were over by then.
I saw red. He laughed and told me he’d hooked up with Emma not long after we broke up, saying it was “no big deal” since we I couldn’t believe he would do something like that and then have the nerve to tell me to my face and act like it was funny.
I told him it was disrespectful, and when he shrugged it off, I lost it and punched him. Things got chaotic, and family members had to pull us apart. Now my family is torn. My mom thinks I overreacted and should apologize.
My dad says my brother was out of line but still thinks I shouldn’t have hit him. My brother hasn’t spoken to me since, and I’m still furious. AITA for reacting the way I did, or was my punch justified?
Open_Equal_1515 says:
Alright , so your brother thought it’d be hilarious to “confess” his little escapade with your ex while everyone’s having a wholesome family gathering—like, classic party entertainment, right? and after dropping that bomb he expected a polite round of applause or maybe even a high five?
You know, nothing says “brotherly bond” like hooking up with your sibling’s ex and treating it like it’s some kind of laughable icebreaker. Honestly, he should be grateful all he got was a punch. you were just helping him understand the consequences of trash-talking like that—call it an educational moment!!
OP responded:
Haha, exactly! He acted like I was supposed to congratulate him for crossing the line. A “brotherly bond” moment, right? And yeah, maybe it was an educational moment to remind him that crossing certain lines has real consequences. Sometimes a punch is worth a thousand words! I don't regret it in the slightest.
adobeacrobatreader says:
Lol, are you kidding? NTA. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. He should be happy to be alive. If my brother did that, he would be dead to me.
OP responded:
He crossed the line and paid the price.