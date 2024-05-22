'WIBTA for not attending my child's bully's wedding even though the bully is my brother?'

WIBTA if I didn't attend my brother's wedding because he makes fun of my newborn?

leoc808 writes:

So, my brother (32M) has always been rude to me (34M). When I first met my wife (33) 5 years ago, he started to be rude to her as well and made fun of her because she’s not as educated as him.

His fiancée came into the scene around a year ago, and she was no different and made fun of my wife for not being as educated as them. It was a big issue, lots of fights in my family because of the things they said about my wife, and my parents told us to forgive them. Fine, we did.