'AITA for confronting my brother after he stole my graduation moment by proposing?'

NTA. He asked, you said no. That should have been the end of it. His now fianceé is in for a ride because if he blatantly disrespects his sister like that at her graduation, what will be in store for the fianceé? I would definitely tell the fianceé exactly what he did.

I would go low contact with him. And I would also get up at his wedding, give a speech, and announce you're engaged, or pregnant, because why not give him a taste of his own medicine?

Can-GingerGirl says: