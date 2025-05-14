'AITA for confronting my brother after he stole my graduation moment by proposing?'

oliviamonro writes:
I (23F) recently graduated from university, first in my family to do so, and my parents planned a nice dinner at my favorite restaurant to celebrate. I’ve worked really hard balancing school, part-time jobs, and family responsibilities, so this was a big moment for me.
A few days before the dinner, my older brother (27M) asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during the celebration. I was a bit surprised and told him I’d rather he didn't. This was one of the rare times I actually got to be the center of attention, and I really wanted the night to be about my achievement.
He said he understood and wouldn't do it. Fast forward to the dinner, everything’s going well, and right before dessert, he stands up, gives a speech, and proposes. His girlfriend said yes, everyone clapped, and suddenly the rest of the night was about them.
People were congratulating them, taking photos, and my graduation became an afterthought. The next day I told him I felt disrespected, and he brushed it off, saying I was being dramatic and that it was a “happy moment” I should be glad to share.
My parents think I’m overreacting and that I should be honored he chose my event to propose at. I just feel like I was robbed of a moment I worked hard for. AITA for still being upset about it?
ATLBrysco says:
NTA. Your brother wanted to create a spectacle for his engagement, but probably couldn't afford it on his own so he piggy-backed on a fancy, expensive dinner with the family around that someone else was footing the bill for.
Leviosapatronis says:
NTA. He asked, you said no. That should have been the end of it. His now fianceé is in for a ride because if he blatantly disrespects his sister like that at her graduation, what will be in store for the fianceé? I would definitely tell the fianceé exactly what he did.
I would go low contact with him. And I would also get up at his wedding, give a speech, and announce you're engaged, or pregnant, because why not give him a taste of his own medicine?
Can-GingerGirl says:
HONORED??? You should be HONORED that your brother hijacked your celebration. Tell us your brothers the golden child without telling us he’s the golden child. NTA. Your parents and brother suck. Hopefully he doesn’t steal another moment in your life when he announces his next marriage.
Umbra_Lucis says:
NTA. He asked, you said no and he agreed to not do it. He is most definitely the A-hole in this scenario. Do your parents know he agreed to not do it? If so, they can join him in the same corner.