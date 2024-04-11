'AITA for taking care of my SIL after my brother ran away when she went into labor?'

I yelled at him outside the hospital for being so stupid. He told me that he just got scared and didn’t know what to do. I told him that he’s going to be a sh%t dad if he keeps reacting like this. What’s he gonna do when the kid gets injured and it’s his responsibility to take him to the hospital?

Is he just gonna dump the kid and run off to dad's again? He’s such an idiot, for heaven's sake. He started crying and called me a twat for being so mean to him. I just lost it with him; he was acting like a child when he should be comforting his wife and apologizing to her for being a jerk.