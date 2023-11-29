Man hides his GF from kids before marrying her says, 'I don't owe my kids anything'; doesn't know why his kids hate his wife.

Frank, Emily, Ava, Noa, and Harley have started attending family counseling (for about 7 months now). They have seen three therapists thus far because the kids would "sit and sulk," per Frank's own words, and would not open up or engage. Each time, the therapist ends up just talking to Frank and Emily.

Frank started to complain about how mad the kids are at him. He said they were selfish for expecting him to stay single for the rest of his life. He said he's tired of them making no effort to make the blended family work. He hates how they work against it and how people treat him like he made a mistake when he remarried. He wanted to know if he wasn't entitled to his happiness, etc.