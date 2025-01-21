'AITA for canceling my brother's party at my house after it was planned without me?

"AITA for not attending my brother's surprise birthday because it was planned at my house without my consent?"

AllexiaAngel writes:

I (33F) currently live with my partner and two children. My younger brother (30M) recently had a milestone birthday, and my parents decided to throw him a surprise party. Normally, I’d be all for it, but here’s where things got complicated.

A week before the event, my mom casually mentioned that they’d planned the surprise party at my house because it's more spacious and centrally located for everyone else. This was the first I’d heard of it, and they hadn’t asked for my permission beforehand. I was immediately overwhelmed because my partner has been recovering from surgery, and our house is hardly in a state for hosting.