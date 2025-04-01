'AITA for not funding my 35 year old brother's 'artistic' lifestyle and struggle?' UPDATED x2

Today, he showed up at my door again, but this time, it was different. He was completely unhinged, angrier than I’ve ever seen him. And he said, straight to my face, "You killed me inside. I’d rather you shot me than do this. You’ve destroyed me."

I was honestly stunned. I tried to stay calm and asked him what he meant by that. He looked me dead in the eyes and said that he "didn't need a sister like me" anymore because I was too selfish to understand the sacrifices and suffering that come with living an artistic life. He kept going, saying that I "couldn’t be counted on for anything" and that from now on, he would live freely without the ties to a "prison-like mentality" like mine.