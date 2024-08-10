'ITA for telling my brother he can’t raise his baby in my home?'

OP offered this explaination for why they might be the AH:

I believe I might be the AH because I refused to let my brother and his husband move into my house with their adopted baby, knowing that it would help them financially and give them a stable environment during a critical time.

My decision could be seen as selfish, especially since it involves close family members who need support. My actions might have hurt them by making them feel unsupported and abandoned by someone they thought they could rely on. I don't think its unreasonable for me to keep my space baby free.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Hot-Act9947