'My brother's fiancé took their son and moved to California. Can she legally do this?' UPDATED 3X

My wife asked her what her endgame/goal is because she has everyone upset with her and everyone feels duped by her actions - even her own parents- and she said she felt bad but she had to do what was best for her and her career longterm and that she loves me brother and wishes he would come out there with them.

My wife told her she was “loco” and that his (my brother's) trust is gone and she has no idea the damage and heartache she caused him and if she really thought after a “stunt” like this that my brother was just going to sigh and move out there to be with her and live happily ever after. She just said “I don’t have an answer for you, I have to go”.

OP jumped on later with another long update comment about the state of the wedding plans and the overall situation.