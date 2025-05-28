'My brother’s fiancé has cut off our whole family. I don’t know what to do anymore.' UPDATED

In the lead-up, I tried reaching out to my brother to reconnect, especially for the holidays and his son’s second birthday. He brushed me off and said I should make plans with Ursula. The thing is — she had messaged me and my mom a couple months before, and we both responded with possible dates.

She deleted our replies and told my brother we never answered. When I showed my brother the proof, he seemed surprised and said he’d talk to her. But right before our rehearsal dinner, she sent me a long message claiming she hadn’t gotten our texts and rehashing all the old accusations against my mom.

I told her I was busy with the wedding and we could talk later.

She didn’t show up to the rehearsal dinner and the next day, she came to the bridal suite only to get her hair done (with my brother supervising), barely said anything, and didn’t stay to get ready with us.