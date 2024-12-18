'AITA for kicking my brother's GF out of my home after saying renters ruin the economy?'

Accomplished_Can_860 says:
So, I (30F) live in a nice two-bedroom apartment in the city. One of my bedrooms is a guest room, and my family often uses it when they come to visit. I’m close with my brother, Alex (27M), and he recently started dating a woman, Jenna (26F).
This weekend, Alex asked if he and Jenna could stay with me while they visited the city. I said yes, of course, because I wanted to meet her, and Alex has always been respectful of my home.
Things started off fine, but at dinner on the first night, Jenna made things awkward. We were eating at a nice Italian restaurant, and while we were waiting for our food, Jenna started talking about how people who rent instead of owning homes are “financially irresponsible.” I laughed it off at first, thinking it was a joke, but she doubled down, saying it was “basically throwing money away every month.”
I calmly told her that I rent because I value the flexibility it gives me, especially since my job might require me to relocate in the next few years. She then said, “Well, maybe if you stopped spending so much money on eating out, you’d be able to afford a down payment.”
Alex looked mortified and told her to drop it, but she wouldn’t. She went on to say that people like me are “part of the reason the economy is so messed up” because we don’t prioritize homeownership. I snapped back and told her she was being rude and condescending and that my financial choices were none of her business.
The rest of the dinner was tense, and when we got back to my apartment, I told Alex privately that I didn’t feel comfortable having Jenna stay in my home anymore. He tried to apologize on her behalf, but I stood firm. I told him he was welcome to stay, but Jenna had to find another place.
Jenna overheard and got upset, accusing me of being overly sensitive and dramatic. She said she didn’t mean anything by her comments and that I was taking things too personally.
Alex ended up leaving with her, and now he’s upset with me, saying I overreacted and put him in an awkward position. I feel bad for making Alex choose, but at the same time, I feel like Jenna disrespected me in my own home and doubled down when called out. AITA?
OwlT1me says:
NTA: If she didn’t mean anything she said she wouldn’t have said it in the first place.
Mother_Search3350 says:
The audacity of the girl.. She probably doesn't have a pot to piss in and has the nerve to lecture you on your finances. NTA.
TightAustinite says:
She can go figure it out and 'waste money' at a hotel. See you next Tuesday!
1lilqt says:
Nope she opened her mouth, and said " if YOU DIDN'T EAT OUT YOU COULD AFFORD, f%#k her. Once mouth open and sh%t come out, be prepared to eat the sh%t sweets... lol