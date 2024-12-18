'AITA for kicking my brother's GF out of my home after saying renters ruin the economy?'

I calmly told her that I rent because I value the flexibility it gives me, especially since my job might require me to relocate in the next few years. She then said, “Well, maybe if you stopped spending so much money on eating out, you’d be able to afford a down payment.”

Alex looked mortified and told her to drop it, but she wouldn’t. She went on to say that people like me are “part of the reason the economy is so messed up” because we don’t prioritize homeownership. I snapped back and told her she was being rude and condescending and that my financial choices were none of her business.