'AITA for telling my brother's wife that being a SAHM doesn't mean stay in bed mom?'

"AITA for telling my brother’s wife that being a stay at home mom doesn’t mean being a stay in bed mom?"

My brother (27M) and his wife (25F) have a 5-month-old baby. He works long hours while she stays home to take care of the baby. I live about 10 minutes away from them and drop by sometimes to help.

Lately, every time I go there, she’s in bed scrolling on her phone or saying she needs a break. The house is a mess, bottles are everywhere, laundry isn’t done, dishes are piled up, and the baby is crying most of the time.

Last weekend, my brother called me saying he was losing it. When I got there, he was trying to cook dinner with one hand while holding the baby with the other. His wife was in bed watching Netflix. I ended up feeding the baby, cleaning up a bit, and helping him calm things down while she stayed in bed the entire time.