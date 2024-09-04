'I'm pregnant from a "situationship." His mom is legally trying to stop us from moving away.' UPDATED

He asked me if I wanted to keep the baby and offered to really step up. His career is more hobby at the moment but if we kept the baby, he promised to secure stable employment.

I decided to keep the baby and we are moving forward and really excited. It made me realize that I was in love him and had been holding back. He confessed that he loved me as well, and we are now exclusive and plan to move in together.

The problem: My support system is in my state and we've agreed to move back there. We sat his parents down to inform them of our plans and his mother, who had always been neutral and pleasant fixture immediately took issue with it. She freaked and forbade him from moving away.