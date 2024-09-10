'AITA for skipping my cousin's wedding because she said my son would ruin the vibes?'

Last weekend, we were at a family BBQ at my aunt's house, just relaxing, when Emma came up to me. At first, I thought she wanted to chat about her wedding again, which I was prepared to politely listen to (for the 100th time), but nope. Instead, she hit me with this.

She goes, “So, I was thinking about the wedding... and I think it might be better if Luke didn’t come.” I just stared at her, trying to figure out what the hell she was talking about. So, I asked, “What do you mean? Why wouldn't Luke come?”