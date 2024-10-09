'AITA for not going to my cousin's wedding because she has the hots for my husband?'

I was in shock. He immediately shut her down but told me because he didn’t want there to be any secrets between us. And I believe him 100%—he’s never given me any reason not to.

The next day, I confronted Emma about it, and she totally blew it off. She said I was overreacting and that she was just “joking around.” But I know my husband, and I know when something is off. He wouldn’t lie to me about this, and honestly, the way she acted has really shaken me. Since then, I’ve kept my distance from her, but it hasn’t been easy with family events and all.