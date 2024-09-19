'AITA for refusing to go to my cousin's wedding because he owes me $5,000?'

It’s insane how much they’re spending, and all I can think is, “How can you afford all this but not pay me back what you owe?” I tried to talk to my parents about it, and they’re saying I’m being selfish and need to “let it go” because “it’s his special day” and “family is more important than money.”

They’re really pressuring me to go, even though I feel like I’m being completely disrespected. I mean, how am I supposed to sit there and watch him spend thousands on his wedding when I’m still out $5000 that I needed back?