'AITA for not wanting to speak to my cousin after her cruel prank made me leave a party?' UPDATED

I get to my apartment I call back and her boyfriend picks up the phone and I was confused. I asked if he was okay and he said yeah than I asked for my cousin and he put her on and when I asked her what happened she told me it was just a dare/prank.

When I tell you I broke out into tears. I was so mad that I told her off and hung up. She keeps texting and calling but I don’t respond. I’m really upset with her. Something like that isn’t a funny prank. So am I the AH for not wanting to talk to her?