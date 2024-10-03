'AITA for not letting my cousin do a gender reveal for her baby at my wedding?'

"AITA for refusing to let my cousin use my wedding as a "gender reveal" for her baby?"

WickedYummy writes:

Okay y’all, buckle up because this is WILD. I (25F) am getting married in a few months, and I've been planning this day for almost TWO years. My fiancé and I have been dreaming of this perfect outdoor ceremony with all of our closest family and friends, and honestly, I couldn’t be more excited. BUT here’s where things get insane.

So, a little backstory—my cousin (27F) is pregnant with her second child. Great, right? Except, she’s ALWAYS making everything about herself. You know the type… like at every family event, she’s got to be the center of attention. I love her, but it’s honestly exhausting.