'AITA for exposing my cousin as a hypocrite and supposedly ruining Thanksgiving?'

That’s when I lost it. “Do you even hear yourself? You’re sitting here judging other women, saying they shouldn’t have options, when you had an abortion for the exact same reason you’re condemning. You were lucky to have the choice. Why would you want to take it away from others?”

Sarah’s face turned red, and she snapped back that I was “bringing up something personal to humiliate her” in front of everyone. I told her that wasn’t my intention, but she was being hypocritical. If she genuinely believed in protecting unborn life, she wouldn’t have made the choice she did, and if she understood the complexities of that decision for herself, why couldn’t she extend that empathy to others?