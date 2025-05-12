'My coworker interrupted me my work call to tell me I was being too loud.' AITA? 'It made me feel HUMILIATED.'

"AITA? Coworker walked to my cubicle and interrupted me while I was on a work call to tell me I was being too loud..."

I was debating posting this, this happened yesterday but it’s been bothering me since. I work a hybrid position, when I’m in the office twice a week, and three days at home. Admittedly, I can be loud while I’m on a teams meeting without really knowing it. However; this is something I am being more mindful of and trying to practice.

I was on a work call yesterday that lasted about 8 minutes, about a few minutes in a coworker that sits on the opposite side of my cubicle walked around and began tapping on the wall of my cubicle and was asking “Are you on a call? are you on a call?” I had my headset on (I only wear my headset when I am on a call), and teams was open with my camera on.