'My coworker interrupted me my work call to tell me I was being too loud.' AITA? 'It made me feel HUMILIATED.'

I was debating posting this, this happened yesterday but it’s been bothering me since. I work a hybrid position, when I’m in the office twice a week, and three days at home. Admittedly, I can be loud while I’m on a teams meeting without really knowing it. However; this is something I am being more mindful of and trying to practice.
I was on a work call yesterday that lasted about 8 minutes, about a few minutes in a coworker that sits on the opposite side of my cubicle walked around and began tapping on the wall of my cubicle and was asking “Are you on a call? are you on a call?” I had my headset on (I only wear my headset when I am on a call), and teams was open with my camera on.
I have never seen or have spoken to this coworker. I ended up giving her a weird look because I was shocked that someone was interrupting me when it was pretty obvious I was on a call? I nodded and she said “you’re being too loud sorry” and walked away. NGL, it made me feel pretty humiliated. I haven’t had anyone at my job tell me that I’m too loud when I’m talking on a teams or phone call.
I can absolutely understand her frustration. I understand it’s distracting if others are speaking loudly. I would have better understood if she had walked over to my cubicle after I got off of the call and had told me I was being too loud and to please keep it down. I felt like it was inappropriate to approach me and say this to me during my call and should have been done afterward. AITA?
DinaFelice said:
So let me see...your coworker politely interrupted you on a work call to let you know that you were disturbing others. And instead of immediately apologizing and trying to adjust your volume, you gave her a weird look and were so wrapped up in your own feelings that you didn't bother to apologize? Yeah, YTA.
And I'm perplexed as to why you felt "humiliated"... This was an issue you were already aware of and trying to work on. You should have been grateful for the feedback and used it to help you calibrate yourself.
And it's exceedingly odd that you think she should have waited until you got off of the phone call. Your work call does not trump other people's work (whether they are also on work calls or whether they are doing other important tasks), so you don't get to use that as an excuse to be disruptive for the duration of the call.
Realistic_Head4279 said:
YTA for not always being mindful of how loud you are in such an environment. You know you are loud so no excuse for forgetting that. Yes, your co-worker could have been more diplomatic and waited, but maybe this happened just one time too many for her and so she jumped up and acted in the moment.
How did she know how long this conversation would be going on? Also, wearing earphones likely makes you less aware of how loud you are, so there is that too.
Downtown-Turn-2170 said:
I’m not sure exactly what we’re supposed to say. Sounds like you were being too loud, and if so, it’s totally appropriate for them to ask you to be quieter—especially so if it’s hindering their ability to work. Someone talking a few doors down would definitely distract me, and I wouldn’t be able to tune it out due to my ADHD.
That said, more context might help. Had you been talking loudly for a half minute or a half hour? Had you done this several times that day or was it the first time? My two cents: treat this as an opportunity for growth.
You say you’ve never seen them before, so how you handle this sets a tone. You might consider thanking them for giving you feedback, but also suggest some kind of sign that they could give you instead that would be less of an interruption to you. If you get really upset at them, then YTA.
Cubadog said:
YTA...You know you are loud when you are on the phone and admit that you are working on it. Since you know you can't seem to control the volume of your voice find a room in the office that you can have the call. That is what people in my office do. Including me.
Electrical_Sky5833 said:
NTA. Even if you were being loud they should have waited until after the call, or sent you a message.
[deleted] said:
YTA. You obviously need to reign it in, bud. Practice your inside voice.