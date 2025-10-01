'AITA for publicly calling out my co-worker after she spread rumors I was cheating on my wife?'

This came to a head last week when I overheard Sarah telling two colleagues that I was “ruining my marriage” and that she “felt bad for my poor wife at home.” I lost my patience. I walked right up to her and said, loudly enough for everyone to hear:

“Sarah, that woman you saw with me is my wife. The only wife I have. Next time you want to invent stories about me, at least get your facts straight before spreading rumors about someone’s marriage.”