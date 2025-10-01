'AITA for publicly calling out my co-worker after she spread rumors I was cheating on my wife?'

ivyrae_ writes:
I (33M) have been married to my wife (31F) for six years. We’ve always had a very solid relationship. Recently, my wife has been dropping by my office during her lunch breaks since she works nearby. She’s very friendly with everyone, and sometimes she’ll bring me coffee or lunch. I noticed that a few of my coworkers, especially one in particular, Sarah (28F), were giving her odd looks.
It turns out Sarah decided to interpret these visits as suspicious. She started gossiping to others in the office, claiming that my wife wasn’t really my wife but “some woman I was seeing on the side.” She even said she had proof because she saw my wife give me a kiss goodbye in the parking lot. Of course, she is my wife.
This came to a head last week when I overheard Sarah telling two colleagues that I was “ruining my marriage” and that she “felt bad for my poor wife at home.” I lost my patience. I walked right up to her and said, loudly enough for everyone to hear:
“Sarah, that woman you saw with me is my wife. The only wife I have. Next time you want to invent stories about me, at least get your facts straight before spreading rumors about someone’s marriage.”
The office went silent, and Sarah turned bright red. She started crying and rushed out. I immediately went to HR, explained what had happened, and said I wasn’t willing to tolerate it anymore. HR told me they would handle it, but privately they said I should have kept it quiet since Sarah is going through a divorce and was probably projecting her own issues.
Now I feel conflicted. On one hand, I had every right to defend myself and my wife’s reputation. On the other, maybe I shouldn’t have confronted her publicly and should have gone to HR right away instead.
DaisyWhimzz says:
No, you’re NTA here. She didn’t just misinterpret something once she actively spread rumors that could damage both your professional reputation and your marriage. That’s not some harmless mistake; that’s workplace gossip at its ugliest. You didn’t scream, curse, or insult her you corrected her publicly with the truth. She chose to spread the lies in public, so it’s fair that the correction happened in public too.
LurkAndLoaf says:
Well, if Sarah's trying to win the Gossip Queen award, she just got disqualified. Nothing like a little public fact-checking to keep the office drama in check.
Remy93 says:
Was she being private when she was slandering you? No, she got what she deserved.
judgingAoles says:
NTA - She should have kept her mouth shut about some shit she didn't know about and she wouldn't have embarrassed herself. You did nothing wrong here. Her "projections" are her own issues, and HR really shouldn't have said anything to you about the way that you handled it.